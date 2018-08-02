Dirt Bike Driver Struck By Paterson Gunfire

A 19-year-old man driving a dirt bike was struck by gunfire in Paterson before dawn Sunday, authorities said.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening after he was struck on Carroll Street just before 2 a.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint release.

“As he passed the intersection of Harrison Street, he heard gunshots -- at which point the victim jumped off the dirt bike and realized he had been hit,” they said.

Valdes asked that anyone who saw something or has information that could help the investigation contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at (973) 321-1342 .

