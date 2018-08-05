Contact Us
Downed Tree Ignites Saddle Brook Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
At the scene. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Saddle Brook PD
Riverview Avenue fire in Saddle Brook. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Saddle Brook PD
Power was knocked out to area customers.
Power was knocked out to area customers. Video Credit: COURTESY: Saddle Brook PD

A fallen tree dragged power lines onto a pickup truck parked in a Saddle Brook driveway Tuesday night, igniting a fire that spread to a nearby garage and house.

Power to several customers was cut during the 9:35 p.m. two-alarm blaze on Riverview Place off Saddle River Road.

The tree fell on nearby Birk Street, bringing down the utility lines, Police Chief Robert Kugler said.

No injuries were reported.

PSE&G restored power to area customers less than an hour later.

