Dozens Of Barrels Of Beer On The Road: Tipped-Tractor Trailer Closes Rutherford Rt 3 Ramp To 17

The driver escaped virtually unscathed after the 10:50 a.m. mishap. Photo Credit: CBS Chopper2
Workers offloaded the kegs to another trailer. Photo Credit: CBS Chopper2
The crash was expected to keep the ramp closed at least through mid-afternoon. Photo Credit: CBS Chopper2

Beer kegs went flying as workers unloaded a trailer full of them after a rig tipped over Wednesday on a ramp from eastbound Route 3 to northbound Route 17 in Rutherford.

The driver escaped virtually unscathed after the 10:50 a.m. mishap, which was expected to keep the ramp closed at least through mid-afternoon.

He declined further medical attention after the Rutherford Ambulance Corps checked him out.

Workers offloaded the kegs to another trailer.

