Driver, 51, Killed By Tractor-Trailer After Leaving Disabled Car Near Rt 287/17 Split In Mahwah

UPDATE: A driver was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer late Tuesday on Route 287 near the Route 17 split in Mahwah after he got out of his car following an accident, State Police said.

John J. Neumayer, 51, of Wantage was pronounced dead at the scene following the 11:20 crash at a convergence of highways notorious for serious accidents.

Neumayer had gotten out of his 2015 Honda after it became disabled by a crash in the southbound travel lanes, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said."A tractor-trailer then struck both him and his vehicle," the trooper told Daily Voice.

An investigation was continuing, he said.

Route 287 was reopened at Exit 66 around 7:30 a.m. after being closed for several hours.

