Breaking News: Feds: Five Caught, One Sought In Thefts Of $300,000 In Checks From North Jersey Mailboxes
Driver Critically Injured In Route 202 Crash In Mahwah

Jerry DeMarco
AirMed One
AirMed One Photo Credit: CLIFFVIEW PILOT

A medical chopper was transporting the victim of a serious multi-vehicle crash on Route 202 in Mahwah to the hospital Monday afternoon.

Oakland police closed the highway as Mahwah Rescue 1 extricated the unresponsive driver, who was then rushed to Ramapo College, Police Chief James N. Batelli said.

AirMed One was taking the victim to Hackensack University Medical Center, the chief said.

A second victim sustained injuries that responders said weren't life-threatening, he said.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

