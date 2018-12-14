Contact Us
Driver Hospitalized After Bogota Utility Pole Crash

Jerry DeMarco
A stretch of River Road remained temporarily closed while PSE&G attended to the damaged pole. Photo Credit: Yaniv Besterman for DAILY VOICE

A driver was hospitalized with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening after her SUV hit a utility pole in Bogota.

Complaining of shoulder pain, the driver walked to the ambulance, which took her to Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck following the afternoon crash on River Road.

A stretch of River Road was temporarily closed while PSE&G attended to the damaged pole, which tilted over the street.

Yaniv Besterman contributed to this report.

