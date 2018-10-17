Contact Us
Driver Ignores Cones After Paramus Route 17 Crash, Injures Bergen Sheriff's Officer

Jerry DeMarco
Read More Stories
BCSO
BCSO Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A Bergen County sheriff's officer on an overnight traffic accident detail on Route 17 in Paramus was fine briefly hospitalized after a motorist went through the cones and struck his vehicle, authorities said.

The initial crash involved a tractor-trailer and another vehicle on the northbound highway near A&S Drive around 3 a.m.

A fuel spill had to be cleaned up after the wreckage was cleared, requiring cones to be placed to close two lanes, borough police said.

Around 4:30, a driver headed up the highway went through the blocked area and struck Bergen County Sheriff's Officer Robert Duboue's Crown Victoria on the passenger side near Midland Avenue, they said.

Duboue was treated for a minor head injury and released.

The driver was issued several summonses.

