Driver In DWI Crash Blames NY Jets, Wayne Police Say

An intoxicated driver who could barely walk after his car rear-ended another in Wayne, injuring two people, blamed his drunkenness on the New York Jets, police said. Then he smiled for his mugshot.

Christopher J. Greyshock, 57, of West Milford was “staggering and swaying,” nearly falling into traffic on Route 23, following the 5:15 p.m. crash, Detective Capt. Laurence Martin said.

Barely an hour earlier, the favored Jets lost to the Buffalo Bills, 41-10, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford – leaving both teams with 3-7 records.

"I drank too much because the Jets suck!" Greyshock told the responding officers after he failed a field sobriety test, Martin said.

Greyshock – who later registered a .13% blood alcohol content level – had a bottle of bourbon on his front seat and some pot in the console, the captain said.

Police charged him with assault by auto, DWI, reckless driving, having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and drug-related offenses.

They impounded his vehicle and released him to a responsible adult, under John’s Law.

The victims were treated for injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

