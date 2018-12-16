Driver Killed By Tractor-Trailer Near Route 287/17 Split In Mahwah

A driver was struck and killed after he got out of his car and was struck by a tractor-trailer late Tuesday on Route 287 near the Route 17 split in Mahwah, responders said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was called following the crash just before midnight, at a convergence of highways notorious for serious accidents.

The sedan apparently had been involved in a crash with another tractor-trailer when the victim was struck, responders said.

Route 287 was reopened at Exit 66 around 7:30 a.m. after being closed for several hours.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.