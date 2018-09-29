Drivers OK After Paramus Crash

A Tuesday afternoon crash in Paramus heavily damaged both vehicles.

The adult female driver of a silver SUV reported chest pains but refused medical attention after the crash at Linwood Avenue West and Paramus Road. The other driver was OK.

There was no immediate word on possible summonses.

Ridgewood police assisted their Paramus colleagues with traffic control until a tow truck could remove both wrecks.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.