Dumont Man, 68, Dealt Oxy, Other Prescription Drugs, Authorities Charge

A 68-year-old unemployed Dumont man was selling Oxycodone and other prescription drugs illegally, authorities charged after a raid of his home also turned up Suboxone, Diazepam, Zolpidem and baggies used to package them.

William H. Keck was charged with possession with intent to distribute the drugs, all of which he had without prescriptions, after a tipster led investigators to his Lafayette Avenue home, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

He was booked into the Bergen County Jail last Thursday, then released hours later pending an Oct. 24 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

