Elmwood Park Driver Blew Traffic Signal In Train Collision, Authorities Charge

An Infiniti SUV collided with an NJ Transit train in Elmwood Park Wednesday. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Police work to clear the scene. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

An Elmwood Park woman was cited for traffic violations after her SUV was struck by an NJ Transit train late Wednesday night causing a temporary suspension of service.

Yudelka Guzman was ticketed for failure to observe a traffic signal and careless driving, delaying Main/Bergen line train 1277 from its Waldwick arrival, NJ Transit spokeswoman Nancy Snyder said.

At approximately 9:15 p.m., Guzman's SUV veered into the the 8:41 train from Hoboken struck the Midland Avenue crossing in Elmwood Park, Snyder said.

None of the 175 train passengers nor the two people inside Guzman's SUV were injured, according to Snyder.

Rail service on the Main-Bergen Line was suspended temporarily between the Plauderville and Ridgewood train stations as the incident was investigated.

