Elmwood Park PD: Fleeing Tenafly Driver Who Nearly Dragged Officer Caught

UPDATE: Elmwood Park police tracked down and arrested a Tenafly motorist who they said sped off, nearly dragging a uniformed officer with him, following a Friday morning traffic stop.

William Ennis, 27, was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, eluding and obstruction of justice.

Officers Joseph Pride and Keith Hartmann stopped the vehicle on River Drive near Slater Drive around 11:30 a.m., Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

Ennis “quickly became uncooperative… and refused to comply with specific instructions,” he said.

“As the situation escalated, [Pride] ordered [Ennis] out of the vehicle -- at which point the driver refused and began rolling up his window,” Foligno said.

“The officer reached into the vehicle to prevent the driver from rolling up the window and the driver abruptly drove off, partially catching the officer’s arm inside of the vehicle and causing the frame of the window of the vehicle to strike the officer,” the chief said.

Pride and Hartmann pursued the speeding vehicle south on River Drive and onto eastbound Route 80 but cut off the pursuit out of concern for public safety, he said.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 175-pound Ennis was being held in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing.

