Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Englewood Man Charged With Murder In Shooting Of Hackensack Man Outside Bogota Bar

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Memorial to Dakota Johnson.
Memorial to Dakota Johnson. Photo Credit: Paul Nickels for DAILY VOICE

An Englewood man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a Hackensack man outside a Bogota bar.

Talek Lawson, 23, also was charged with weapons offenses after authorities said he gunned down 28-year-old Dakota Johnson with a shot in the chest outside Buddy's Place on Fort Lee Road around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Johnson, 28, who'd only just been released from prison two weeks ago, was killed when he came to another's rescue following an argument that began in the bar and spilled outside, friends said.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 260-pound Johnson was found on the front lawn of a nearby house on Leonia Avenue and taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Assistant Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Everyone else scattered, Calo said.

Lawson, who records show has a drug arrest history, remained held in the Bergen County Jail.

CHECK BACK FOR MUGSHOT, MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.