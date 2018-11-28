Contact Us
Experienced Haworth Police Officer Promoted To Sergeant

Jerry DeMarco
Retired Englewood Police Sgt. James Morgan holds the Bible as his son, James, is sworn in during Haworth's Mayor and Council meeting.
Retired Englewood Police Sgt. James Morgan holds the Bible as his son, James, is sworn in during Haworth's Mayor and Council meeting. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Detective Sgt. Justin Fox

Haworth Police Sgt. James Morgan has handled a variety of important duties for his department. After six years as a patrol officer, he was sworn to his new rank this week.

The department's designated juvenile officer, Morgan also assists detectives with criminal investigations, Detective Sgt. Justin Fox said. He also maintains all required Megan’s Law registration records.

Morgan has compiled a large number of arrests, rescues and assists in his time as a patrol officer.

A few years ago, he and a colleague rescued a suicidal woman who duct-taped a bag around her head after taking sleeping pills.

Morgan also helped seize a man hallucinating on drugs who broke into the borough public school overnight and vandalized it.

Working with his colleagues, Morgan also helped nab a burglar who snatched a bag of gold coins from a residence and tried to flee on a skateboard.

His father, retired Englewood Police Sgt. James Morgan, held the Bible as Morgan was sworn in during Tuesday's Mayor and Council meeting.

