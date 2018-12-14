Fair Lawn Detective Finds Accused Car Thief More Than 165 Miles Away

A repeat offender already behind bars for assaulting police was identified through fingerprints for his role in stealing an SUV from a Fair Lawn driveway and leaving it in the middle of a Paterson street, authorities said Monday.

The 2018 Chevrolet Traverse was swiped from an 11th Street home on Nov. 17 and left in the middle of McBride Avenue on Nov. 11, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Using fingerprints, Detective Brian Rypkema last week identified and charged 21-year-old Mark Brown in connection with the theft.

Brown, it turned out, has been held in the Cape May County Jail on several counts, including two of aggravated assault on police and resisting arrest after he violated an order of protection and led police on a chase in Lower Township, records show.

He’s charged out of Fair Lawn with receiving stolen property.

