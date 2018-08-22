Fair Lawn Motorcyclist, 64, Stable After Head-On Crash

A 64-year-old Fair Lawn motorcyclist was reported in stable condition after his bike was struck head-on by a sedan Friday night.

Both vehicles were coming from opposite directions on Fair Lawn Avenue when the 19-year-old BMW 5 series driver – also from Fair Lawn – tried making a left onto southbound Plaza Road around 10:15 p.m. Friday, Sgt. Sean Macys said.

The sedan struck the BMW motorcycle head-on in the middle lane, he said.

The motorcyclist, who landed on the side of the sedan, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, Macys said.

Both apparently were observing the area speed limit and no drugs or alcohol were involved, the sergeant said.

No summonses were immediately issued, although Macys noted that an investigation by the Fair Lawn Police Traffic Accident Investigation Unit was continuing.

Both vehicles sustained front-end damage, he said.

