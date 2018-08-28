Fair Lawn PD: Hackensack Man Looking Into Cars Outside Bank Had Heroin, Crack, Airsoft Gun

Fair Lawn police investigating a report of a man looking into car windows found a Hackensack man carrying heroin, crack and an airsoft gun, authorities said.

Officers Anthony Burgos and Peter Federico found 43-year-old David Merritt in the parking lot of the Chase Bank on River Road just after 3 p.m. Thursday, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

They found the drugs and weapon inside a backpack he was carrying, Metzler said.

Merritt, it turned out, was wanted on warrants out of Clifton, Paterson, Ledgewood.

Records show other prior arrests just this year in Elmwood Park, Paramus, Little Ferry, Rochelle Park and Saddle Brook.

Merritt remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing on drug, drug paraphernalia and weapons possession charges.

