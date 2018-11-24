Fair Lawn PD: Late-Morning DWI Motorist Slams SUV Into Pole

A 56-year-old Fair Lawn woman registered three times the legal limit on a breath test late Tuesday morning after slamming her SUV into a utility pole, authorities said.

The woman wasn’t seriously injured in the crash just after 11 a.m. on Plaza Road and Howard Avenue.

She was released to a responsible adult after being charged and her Subaru Outback was to remain held for 12 hours, under John’s Law.

“It is not worth it,” borough police said in a Facebook post. “Take an Uber or Lyft or some other means besides getting behind the wheel!”

