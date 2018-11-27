Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Fair Lawn PD: Masseuses At 3 Spas Busted For Rubbing Undercover Officers The Wrong Way

Jerry DeMarco
All were released pending court hearings.
Masseuses at three different Fair lawn spas offered “sexual services” during massages, said police who busted them.

Borough detectives went undercover after residents complained about “improper activity” at the massage parlors, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

They arrested 48-year-old Xiezhen Lin of Queens at Eva’s Spa and Chen Fengxia, 53, at Unique Massage, both on Fair Lawn Avenue, and 50-year-old Huazi Cui of Leonia at Good Time Spa on River Road, Metzler said.

All were released after being issued summonses for engaging in prostitution, he said.

Detectives also seized $665 from Fengxia as criminal proceeds, the sergeant said.

Participating, he said, were Detectives Brian Rypkema, Mark Wyka, Anthony Lugo and Paul Donohue.

