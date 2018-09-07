Fair Lawn PD: Repeat Offender, 25, Caught On Video Swiping Cash From FLHS Athletes' Lockers

Fair Lawn police reviewed surveillance video to identify a 25-year-old repeat offender who they said stole several hundred dollars in cash from lockers at the high school after slipping into the building during summer vacation.

Demetri Walker of Fair Lawn already was facing charges out of Glen Rock of receiving stolen property and obstruction and for obstruction out of Englewood – both from June -- when he entered the school on Aug. 28, police said.

He got in through an entrance on the south side of the school that was left open for two hours in the morning for student athletes, they said.

The policy has since been changed, authorities said.

Walker, whose adult criminal record stretches back seven years, was carrying heroin when Detectives Mark Wyka and Paul Donohue took him into custody at the borough community center last Thursday, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

He was charged with burglary, theft and drug possession and sent to the Bergen County Jail.

Records show a judge ordered him released less than 24 hours later, pending further court action, under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

