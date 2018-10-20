Fair Lawn PD: 'Suspicious' Elmwood Park Man Had Heroin, Warrant

A 31-year-old man with an outstanding warrant was discovered with heroin hidden in a cigarette box while walking around Fair Lawn Monday evening, borough police said.

After noticing a "suspicious" male on Broadway at West Amsterdam Avenue around 9 p.m., Fair Lawn Police Officer John Rovetto arrested John Schmitt of Elmwood Park, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Schmitt had a $1,000 arrest warrant out of Elmwood Park, police said. He was charged with drug-related offenses and handed over to Elmwood Park police, Metzler said.

