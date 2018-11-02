Fair Lawn Shooting: Borough Woman, Not Home Invaders, Pulled Trigger, Prosecutor Says

UPDATE: A couple was caught and a fugitive sought after a man was shot in the face in what authorities said was an attempted killing in an apartment above a Fair Lawn craft beer bar.

Sharese Peeples, 32, was charged with attempted murder after she and two accomplices claimed the victim was shot during a home invasion by two others, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Monday.

Peeples also was charged with weapons offenses and lying to investigators, Calo said.

Also charged with filing a false report was Steven Mitchell, a 31-year-old bus cleaner who lives with Peeples, the prosecutor said.

A third defendant remained at large: He was identified as Isaiah Lee, 35, a self-employed construction worker from East Orange. A fugitive warrant was issued for his arrest for filing a false report, Calo said.

Peeples, Mitchell and Lee told borough police who responded to the Oct. 26 shooting call that one of two home invaders who entered their apartment at 18-15 Maple Avenue -- above Stosh's -- shot the victim in the face, the prosecutor said.

It was really Peeples, he said.

Peeples remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing Wednesday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Mitchell was released pending further court action.

Calo asked that anyone who sees Lee or knows where to find him contact prosecutor’s detectives: (201) 646-2300 .

