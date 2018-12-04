Fair Lawn VFW Getting Back Its Cannon

UPDATE: A retired military cannon that was taken from in front of the Fair Lawn VFW post and relocated to Garfield's post was headed back to where it belongs, post Commander David Boone said Thursday night.

"An especially big thank you goes out to our VFW District 2 Commander, John Chrzanowski, who personally met with both posts, discovered that wrong information was given to the Garfield Post that the Fair Lawn Post was closing and is currently working with both commanders to see that the cannon is returned," Boone said.

"I am ever thankful that this situation was worked out in such a wonderful way."

Members of Fair Lawn VFW Post 281 were shocked to find the cannon suddenly gone.

Longtime Commander Harvey Mayer, who died a decade ago, worked long and hard to get the cannon on loan through a special U.S. Army program that makes disabled American military machinery available to museums, veteran service organizations, parks and others, Boone said.

"A special thank you to all who have shared their thoughts, concern & efforts in helping us work this situation out," he said Thursday night. "Fair Lawn -- you are still the best town ever!"

The U.S. Army Donations Program, launched 20 years ago, “is responsible for 407,595 pieces of property valued at $2.6 billion across 33,000 organizations in 14 countries,” according to the US Army TACOM Life Cycle Management .

“These artifacts range from revolutionary war cannons to M1 Abrams tanks,” TACOM says. “Proudly placed at historical museums, sites of remembrance and more, each piece stands to commemorate those who served, educate those who will serve, and provide the public a piece of military history they can touch and see.”

"The program is protected by law, under Title 10, U.S. Code 2572, which states organizations that qualify can conditionally receive a loan of a piece of Army combat equipment that is no longer in use," explained Audrey Clarke, chief of the Army Donations Program.

“When all other functions are exhausted, the item will undergo a limited demilitarization process, guaranteeing the machinery can no longer be used for its intended function," TACOM says. "Essentially, the item transforms from a weapon to a relic.

"It can then be repurposed into small monuments honoring the U.S. military and U.S. veterans around the world."

