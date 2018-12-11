Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Report: NJ State Investigators Probing Harassment, Immigration Fraud Claims At Trump Golf Club
DV Pilot police & fire

Fairview PD: Fleeing Teen Nabbed With Police Officer's Gun

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The handgun was submitted for ballistics testing to determine whether it had been used in any crimes since it was stolen.
The handgun was submitted for ballistics testing to determine whether it had been used in any crimes since it was stolen. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Fairview PD

Fairview police chased down and arrested a local teen who they said was carrying a handgun stolen from an out-of-county officer in River Edge.

Officers responding to a call of someone testing car-door handles spotted 18-year-old Eduardo Gonzalez on 9th Street, Police Chief Martin Kahn said.

Officer Diego Porras chased Gonzalez, who tossed away the gun and a backpack as he ran, Kahn said.

Gonzalez was quickly taken into custody, the chief said.

Officers also recovered the backpack and the gun, which was recently reported stolen from the off-duty officer’s car, as well as hollow-nosed ammunition, he said.

They charged Gonzalez with a pair of weapons counts, along with theft and receiving stolen property offenses.

He remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending further court action, records show.

Meanwhile, the handgun was submitted for ballistics testing to the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification to determine whether it had been used in any crimes since it was stolen.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.