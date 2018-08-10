Fallen Tree Blocks Busy Washington Township Road

A fallen tree blocked a heavily traveled Washington Township road Monday afternoon.

The tree fell onto high-tension electric lines and communications cables in the 700 block of Werimus Road, bringing police and firefighters from the township, a PSE&G crew and police from Hillsdale and Ho-Ho-Kus.

No injuries were reported, but area customers reported losing power or cable service.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

