Final Walkout: Maywood Police Chief David Pegg Gets Raucous Send-Off

He tried to prevent it, but there was no way retired Maywood Police Chief David Pegg wasn't getting a stylish send-off as he left headquarters as the borough's top cop for the last time.

Pegg was feted on his final walkout Friday by dozens of first-responder colleagues -- some from neighboring towns -- who clapped, rang noisemakers and tossed confetti ( see photos, video above ).

The unassuming public servant didn't want a fuss.

"They scheduled the walkout at 4:30," he said. "I told them I'll leave at 1:30 instead."

A lifelong borough resident, Pegg, 62, was with the department for 37 years and 9 months. He was chief for 14 years.

He's been praised for having a steady hand, guiding the department while negotiating for outside EMS services for the borough.

Pegg also was a member of the Maywood Volunteer Fire Department for 40 years.

"He loved his job," said Pegg's wife, Terri.

Pegg has no immediate plans -- but plenty of options. Possible jobs await in several areas.

Amid fire engines, ambulances, police cruisers outside at 15 Park Avenue, the retired chief spoke briefly, thanking everyone for their support.

Accompanied by his wife, Pegg made his way down the receiving line to a waiting limo.

"It was a great sendoff," Terri Pegg said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.