Fire destroyed an unoccupied Ridgewood taxi Friday morning, moments after the driver parked it in a company lot.

Members of Ridgewood FD Engine Company #35 doused the blaze at Village Taxi on South Broad Street, which apparently began in the engine compartment.

Several other nearby vehicles were damaged by flames, intense heat, and heavy black smoke.

No one was injured.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

