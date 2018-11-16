Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Bomb Threat Clears Lodi Elementary School
DV Pilot police & fire

Fire In Lodi Industrial Building Doused

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
At the Del Glenn Avenue fire Sunday night.
At the Del Glenn Avenue fire Sunday night. Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Sprinklers helped douse a fire in a Lodi industrial building Sunday night.

Firefighters "were met with heavy smoke and an activated sprinkler head," the borough fire department said.

Crews stretched a hose line into the building, located the source of the fire and extinguished it, the department said.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters from Garfield, Saddle Brook and Wallington assisted their colleagues at the Del Glenn Avenue blaze. Their Rochelle Park and Maywood colleagues covered the borough for them.

The Lodi Fire Prevention Bureau was investigating the cause.

******

ALSO SEE: A Lodi elementary school was being evacuated after someone phoned in a bomb threat Monday morning.

https://garfield.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/bomb-threat-clears-lodi-elementary-school/744755/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.