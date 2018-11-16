Fire In Lodi Industrial Building Doused

Sprinklers helped douse a fire in a Lodi industrial building Sunday night.

Firefighters "were met with heavy smoke and an activated sprinkler head," the borough fire department said.

Crews stretched a hose line into the building, located the source of the fire and extinguished it, the department said.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters from Garfield, Saddle Brook and Wallington assisted their colleagues at the Del Glenn Avenue blaze. Their Rochelle Park and Maywood colleagues covered the borough for them.

The Lodi Fire Prevention Bureau was investigating the cause.

