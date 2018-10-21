Firefighters Battling Hackensack Furniture Store Blaze Trying To Determine If Anyone Was Inside

Hackensack firefighters were unable to confirm if anyone was inside of the furniture store that caught fire Wednesday, according to NorthJersey.com.

The second and third floors of Main Street's Buy and Save Furniture 2 had collapsed by the time firefighters arrived around 11:30 a.m., leaving them unable to perform a preliminary search, the article says.

Area fire departments responded and Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco was on scene. The cause is under investigation.

Email photos to clevine@dailyvoice.com

CHECK BACK FOR MORE.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.