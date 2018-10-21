Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 7th Child Confirmed Dead In North Jersey Adenovirus Outbreak
DV Pilot police & fire

Firefighters Battling Hackensack Furniture Store Blaze Trying To Determine If Anyone Was Inside

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
A fire broke out Wednesday at a Hackensack furniture store. Photo Credit: INSET: Paul Nickels/Jaffar Wahdat
Buy and Save Furniture 2. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Hackensack firefighters were unable to confirm if anyone was inside of the furniture store that caught fire Wednesday, according to NorthJersey.com.

The second and third floors of Main Street's Buy and Save Furniture 2 had collapsed by the time firefighters arrived around 11:30 a.m., leaving them unable to perform a preliminary search, the article says.

Area fire departments responded and Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco was on scene. The cause is under investigation.

Email photos to clevine@dailyvoice.com

CHECK BACK FOR MORE.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.