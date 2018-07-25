Firefighters Free Two Mid-70s Women After Crash At Same Mahwah Intersection As Last Year

In an odd coincidence, a crash requiring Mahwah firefighters to cut victims from a vehicle Saturday occurred exactly a year to the day that another collision happened at that same intersection.

Two township women – one 76 and the other 75 – were trapped Saturday after a head-on crash sent their car into a tree on Darlington Avenue near MacArthur Boulevard around 11:30 a.m.

Both were taken to The Valley Hospital by Mahwah EMS with injuries that Sgt. Michael Blondin said weren’t life-threatening.

The occupants of the other vehicle – a 40-year-old woman and 8-year-old girl – also were taken to Valley NJ Mobile Health with minor injuries, the sergeant said.

Blondin asked that anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that could help investigators contact Detective Michael Grassi at (201) 529-1000 , ext. 216 .

