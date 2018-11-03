Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Searchers Recover Body Of Swimmer Who Drowned In Hackensack River
DV Pilot police & fire

Former Bergenfield HS Athlete Charged With Sex Assault At Pennsylvania College

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Kyle Schnellbacher
Kyle Schnellbacher Photo Credit: MUGSHOT

A former Bergenfield high school athlete was arrested at a Pennsylvania college on a sex assault charge, records show.

Kyle Schnellbacher, an 18-year-old freshman at Gettysburg College, was charged with aggravated indecent assault, processed at the Adams County Prison and released after posting $5,000 of $50,000 bail pending future court action, records show.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 149-pound Schellbacher wrestled, played baseball and ran track at Bergenfield High School before being graduated earlier this year.

He also was on the roster of Gettsyburg College Bullets wrestling team.

Under Pennsylvania law, “aggravated indecent assault” involves “penetration, however slight, of the genitals or anus of a victim with a part of the person’s body for any purpose other than good faith medical, hygienic or law enforcement procedures.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.