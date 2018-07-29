Contact Us
Former Local Sportswriter From Maywood Charged With Sex Trafficking Of Minors

Jerry DeMarco
Kevin J. Newell
Kevin J. Newell Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A fugitive from Maywood -- who once worked as a sportswriter for a local daily newspaper -- was charged with trafficking juveniles for sex while producing kiddie porn, authorities said Wednesday.

Kevin J. Newell, 55, was arrested at his East Pleasant Avenue home on Tuesday and charged by authorities in Pennsylvania with human trafficking, unlawful sexual contact with a minor and creating child pornography, among other offenses, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

A months-long investigation by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) field office in Pittsburgh and police in North Strabane, PA led to the arrest, Calo said.

Members of the prosecutor’s Cyber Crimes Unit and special agents from HSI raided Newell’s home and took him into custody on Tuesday. He remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending extradition.

Calo thanked HSI, North Strabane police, Maywood police and police from Lyndhurst who participate in the task force.

