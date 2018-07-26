Fort Meyers Police Officer From Wayne Dies Of Gunshot Wounds

A 29-year-old Florida police officer with roots in Wayne died Saturday, a week after a gunman shot him in the head.

Fort Meyers Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller had been in critical condition since last Saturday after a man who he was chasing for stealing a cellphone shot him at a local gas station, authorities said.

"It is with a heavy heart that we inform our community that Fort Myers Police Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller has passed away," FMPD spokesman Mitch Haley wrote early Saturday evening. "We ask that you continue to pray for Officer Jobbers-Miller’s family, friends and our entire Fort Myers Police Department family."

Meyers worked as a volunteer firefighter in Wayne -- where his father, David, had been fire chief for three decades -- before moving to Florida to take a job as a police officer in 2015.

The man accused of shooting Jobbers-Miller was, in turn, subdued by another former township resident, Fort Meyers Police Officer Matthew Zarillo – who lived in Wayne until fifth grade.

Gunman Wisner Desmaret, 29, fired at Zarillo and other officers when they arrived at the gas station -- and was then shot and wounded by the officers, Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs said.

Charges against Desmaret are expected to be upgraded to include murder of a law enforcement officer.

