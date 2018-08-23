FOUND! Bogota Girl, 15, Found In Brooklyn, NYPD Arrests Friend, 18, Boyfriend

A missing 15-year-old Bogota girl was found in a Brooklyn hotel room Saturday with an 18-year-old friend and the woman's boyfriend, said police, who reunited the youngster with her mother.

Celestial Gordon and the couple "were just hanging out," Sgt. Geoffrey Cole told Daily Voice.

Gordon's friend, Lamiah Munns, and her boyfriend were charged by city police with child endangerment.

Bogota police, meanwhile, brought Celestial's mother to Brooklyn for a reunion with her daughter.Gordon was last seen in Bogota with Munns around 9 p.m. Friday, authorities said.

