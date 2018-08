With help from his Saddle Brook colleagues, a Franklin Lakes police detective identified and arrested a Wayne man who stole landscaping equipment, authorities said.

Kenneth Newton, 46, was charged with two counts of theft for separate incidents on High Mountain Road -- on July 31 and Aug. 7 – following an investigation by Detective Jon Ryander.

Newton was released pending a court hearing, Capt. John Bakelaar said.

