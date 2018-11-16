Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Breaking News: Bomb Threat Clears Lodi Elementary School
Franklin Lakes Police Continue To Pick Offenders Off Route 208

Jerry DeMarco
Franklin Lakes police continue to monitor Route 208.
Franklin Lakes police continue to monitor Route 208. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A trio of Route 208 traffic stops barely 24 hours apart led to four arrests, Franklin Lakes police said Monday.

A stop by Officer Christopher Hefner just after 8 p.m. Saturday turned up warrants on a Bloomsburg couple: Archie Evans, 37, was wanted out of Parsippany and Stephanie Stevens, 38, was wanted out of Mount Olive, Capt. John Bakelaar said.

Six hours later, another highway stop by Hefner led to DWI charges against Jose Pacheco, 48, of Wharton, Bakelaar said.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Officer Michael Pellegrino arrested 24-year-old Kyle Wynne of Valley Cottage (Rockland County) and charged him with possession of THC oil, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a Route 208 stop, the captain said.

