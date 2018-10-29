Contact Us
Garfield Police Nab 14-Year-Old Overnight Burglars Who Broke Into Liquor Store

Jerry DeMarco
Police issued juvenile complaints against both teens for burglary and theft. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Garfield police nabbed two 14-year-old boys who they said broke into a liquor store before dawn Thursday.

Officers found the two hiding along the banks of the Passaic River near Cambridge Avenue less than 10 minutes after the 4:42 a.m. break-in at River Drive Bar & Liquors, Capt. Darren Sucorowski said.

The pair got in through the front window of the River Drive business, Sucorowski said.

City police were joined in creating a perimeter by Passaic and Wallington police and a Bergen County sheriff's K-9 unit.

They issued juvenile complaints against them for burglary and theft.

Both were released to guardians pending a hearing in the Family Part of Superior Court in Hackensack.

