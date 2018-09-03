Garfield Police Revive Unresponsive High School Soccer Player, 14

A 14-year-old Garfield High School student who collapsed during soccer practice was revived by police.

Responding to Wednesday’s 3:54 p.m. call, Officer Daniel Pozo “conducted an initial assessment and determined she had no pulse and wasn't breathing” after coaches tried using a defibrillator, Capt. Darren Sucorowski said.

“Officer Pozo and Sgt. William Houck performed CPR on the 14-year-old female and she began breathing on her own,” he said.

Hackensack University Medical Center EMTs and paramedics responded to the Spring Street soccer field and transported the girl to HUMC, the captain said.

Temperatures reached the mid-90s Wednesday afternoon.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.