Glen Rock PD: Garfield Motorist Whose Car Slammed Into Busy Shopping Center Was DWI

A Garfield driver was drunk when her car hit a parked vehicle and a stone pillar at a busy Glen Rock shopping center, authorities said.

Jaclyn Haj-Belgacem, 33, was taken to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for treatment and detox after the 7:55 p.m. crash Friday on Rock Road “due to [her] high level of intoxication,” Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Police were awaiting the results of toxicology tests for possible additional or enhanced charges.

