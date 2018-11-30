Glen Rock PD: Officer Nabs Orange County, NY, Driver With 100 Bags Of Heroin, More

A Glen Rock police officer nabbed a suspended Orange County driver with 100 bags of heroin, along with some cocaine and marijuana, authorities said.

Officer T.J. Graziani stopped the car Thursday night on Lincoln Avenue, just off Route 208 and found the Paul M. Sosler, 37, of Florida, NY, carrying the drugs, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Sosler was charged with various drug counts and released pending a first appearance this Friday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Police also gave him summonses for driving with a suspended license, failing to signal a turn, failing to maintain lights, violating non-resident touring privileges (given to out-of-state motorists who don't have driver's licenses) and having drugs in a motor vehicle.

Drug buyers to the north head back from Paterson along Route 208, sometimes getting off the highway while passing through, authorities say.

DON'T MAIL CHECKS IN POSTAL BOXES! More victims have come forward to report checks stolen -- and later cashed -- from mailboxes outside post offices in Glen Rock and Fair Lawn, authorities said. ( PLEASE SHARE .... thank you.)

https://fairlawn.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/more-checks-reported-stolen-cashed-from-postal-boxes-in-glen-rock-fair-lawn/745265/

