Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Child Porn-Sharing NJ Retiree, 78, Headed To Prison For Four Years
DV Pilot police & fire

Glen Rock PD: Son, 35, Of Tailgating Mom Caught With Heroin

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
GRPD
GRPD Photo Credit: Gianna Volpe

A vehicle passenger was due in court this week to answer charges of having several bags of heroin when Glen Rock police stopped his mother for tailgating on southbound Route 208 during the evening rush.

Officer John Tarantino spotted a fold of heroin “within immediate reach” of passenger Daniel S. Abdulla, 35, of Hawthorne as he approached the car just before 5:30 p.m. Nov. 12, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

A search turned up nine bags of the drug, an empty and a straw that Abdulla apparently used to snort the heroin, he said.

Abdulla was released pending a hearing on drug-related charges this Friday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The driver, a 67-year-old New Milford woman identified as Abdulla’s mother, received a summons for tailgating, the chief said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.