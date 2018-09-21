Glen Rock Police Supervisors Nab CVS Shoplifting Suspects

Police supervisors get their hands dirty, too: A pair of Glen Rock police sergeants nabbed a couple – one of whom they said just shot up heroin -- after they tried to shoplift what was believed to be a substantial amount of merchandise from a local CVS.

Police Chief Dean Ackermann joined Sgts. Bryan Scott and Scott McGovern after they caught 52-year-old James Zottarelli just after 10 a.m. Monday in front of the Elmwood Avenue home where police said he’s been staying.

The suspect apparently is homeless and had been staying with Lisa Zottarelli (aka Lisa Jost), 53, who was detained by employees and arrested in the Rock Road store, the chief said.

Scott is the patrol tour commander and McGovern the department’s traffic safety supervisor “who also happened to be in the area and jumped in to assist,” the chief said.

Officers were “obtaining a full inventory of what was taken and how much has been recovered,” Ackermann said. “At minimum they will each be charged with shoplifting.”

