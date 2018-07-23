GoFundMe Campaign Aids Family Of Beloved Mahwah Firefighter, 49

He was considered a solid man, a great dad, a reliable firefighter – which is why so many were as saddened as they were shocked to hear Monday that Mahwah firefighter Giovanni Pertuz had died.

"Gio" Pertuz, the 49-year-old president of Co. 2 and proud married father of two, died suddenly on Monday.

More than $600 had been raised as of Wednesday for his wife, Linda and children, Matthew and Nicole on a GoFundMe page launched by the township's fire department and employees.

“Loved his kids. A great dad,” a colleague said. “We’re all a bit devastated.”

A Hackensack native, Pertuz owned Master Fire and Electric on Franklin Turnpike in Mahwah, which installed, service and inspected fire alarm systems.

Condolences poured in.

"Even [though] my time in co 2 was short," said Patrick O'Carroll, "you still made me feel like I was family when I was there."

"I will really miss him," childhood friend Warren Cook said. "He always knew how to get to me good or bad always had a lot of love and respect for him."

"So sad to hear of your passing," added Maryann Totaro, "you always had a sweet smile and you were a good hearted man rip geo💕."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.