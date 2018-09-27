Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

GSP Montvale Crash: Four Injured, Two Seriously, After BMW Overturns, Catches Fire

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: Jennifer Henni for DAILY VOICE

Two medical choppers flew two seriously injured victims to Hackensack University Medical Center after a BMW carrying four people overturned and caught fire Sunday afternoon on the northbound Garden State Parkway in Montvale.

Two other victims were transported by ambulance St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center after the rollover crash at milepost 170.6 just after 6 p.m., Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

The northbound highway after Exit 171 remained closed as the NJSP Fatal Accident and Crime Scene Investigation units began investigating just after 7:30 p.m.

Woodcliff Lake firefighters assisted their Montvale colleagues.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

******

UPDATE: Route 17 was closed in both directions in Upper Saddle River after a Sunday afternoon crash strung utility wires across the entire highway.

https://mahwah.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/photos-utility-pole-crash-strings-wires-across-route-17-closes-highway/742646/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.