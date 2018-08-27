Hackensack Bicyclist, 74, Hospitalized After Crash

A 74-year-old bicyclist drove directly into the path of a car that struck him, sending him to the hospital, Hackensack police said Wednesday.

The city resident was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with "significant trauma" to his lower leg after he was struck by a 2003 Volkswagon Jetta as both headed south on Summit Avenue near Coolidge Place, Capt. Nicole Foley said.

"Our initial investigation determined that the bicyclist was struck when he rode directly into the path of the motor vehicle," Foley said.

The 31-year-old driver from Paterson was visibly shaken. He showed no signs of impairment, the captain said, and cooperated with investigators.

No summonses were issued, although Foley noted that an investigation by the Hackensack Traffic Bureau was continuing.

