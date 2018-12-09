Hackensack Man, 28, Killed In Shooting Outside Bogota Bar

A Hackensack man released from prison a little over two weeks ago was shot and killed outside a Bogota bar before dawn Wednesday following a brawl between two groups, authorities said.

Dakota Johnson, 28, was killed by a single gunshot wound to the chest after friends said he stepped in to defend someone following an argument that began at Buddy's Place on Fort Lee Road and spilled outside around 1:45 a.m.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 260-pound Johnson was found on the front lawn of a nearby house on Leonia Avenue and taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Assistant Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Everyone else scattered, Calo said.

Detectives were seeking suspects and witnesses.

"There are people grieving the loss of this man," wrote a friend that asked that her name not be used. "He was a father, brother and friend."

Johnson, a father of two, had a delinquent history followed by a string of arrests as an adult over the past decade. He'd recently spent 18 months in state prison -- from Feb. 28, 2017 to Nov. 26 -- for burglary convictions out of Bergen County.

