Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Hackensack Man, 28, Killed In Shooting Outside Bogota Bar

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson Photo Credit: COURTESY: NJ Department of Corrections

A Hackensack man released from prison a little over two weeks ago was shot and killed outside a Bogota bar before dawn Wednesday following a brawl between two groups, authorities said.

Dakota Johnson, 28, was killed by a single gunshot wound to the chest after friends said he stepped in to defend someone following an argument that began at Buddy's Place on Fort Lee Road and spilled outside around 1:45 a.m.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 260-pound Johnson was found on the front lawn of a nearby house on Leonia Avenue and taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Assistant Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Everyone else scattered, Calo said.

Detectives were seeking suspects and witnesses.

"There are people grieving the loss of this man," wrote a friend that asked that her name not be used. "He was a father, brother and friend."

Johnson, a father of two, had a delinquent history followed by a string of arrests as an adult over the past decade. He'd recently spent 18 months in state prison -- from Feb. 28, 2017 to Nov. 26 -- for burglary convictions out of Bergen County.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.