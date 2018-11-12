Hackensack PD Releases Photos Of Valley National Bank Robber

Hackensack police released new images of a man who they said robbed a Valley National Bank of $10,000 last month. They also released photos of the getaway car.

The robber approached a teller at the Valley National Bank on Hackensack Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday wearing a black watch cap, green jacket, and black gloves, with his face partially concealed by a gray cloth, authorities said at the time.

"He demanded money from the teller and displayed an unknown object wrapped in black duct tape," Capt. Nicole Foley said.

"The teller complied and placed approximately $10,000 cash in a black canvas bag" that the robber was carrying, the captain said.

The bandit then ran toward the Target across the street, she said.

"After committing the robbery, the suspect fled on foot to a vehicle, believed to be a black 2018 Chevrolet Cruze, that was parked a few blocks away," Detective Sgt. Ryan Weber said Thursday.

"The suspect entered the driver’s seat of the vehicle and fled north on Main Street," he said.

Anyone who might have seen something helpful to city detectives -- or sees or recognizes the man in the surveillance photo above -- is asked to call Hackensack police: (201) 646-7777 .

