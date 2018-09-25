Contact Us
Breaking News: Westwood Police Chief Rebuts Mayor: Marijuana Isn't A Partisan Issue, It Doesn't Belong Here
Hate Crime: Hawthorne Couple Knocked Unconscious By Queens Man, NYPD Says

Jerry DeMarco
Brandon McNamara
Brandon McNamara Photo Credit: COURTESY: ABC7 Eyewitness News / INSET: Courtesy NYPD

A Queens man surrendered after the NYPD identified him as the attacker who beat a Hawthorne couple unconscious as they left a gay bar in Brooklyn.

Brandon McNamara, 25, faces hate crime charges, among other counts, the NYPD said.

McNamara approached the men – one 34, the other 29 – as they walked out of the Metropolitan area club in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn just before 1 a.m., authorities said.

After making a homophobic statement, they said, he knocked one out with a punch in the face and the other by throwing him against a tree.

The older man sustained a fractured shoulder the younger one a broken finger, police said.

