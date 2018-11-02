Contact Us
Haworth Police Treating 'Cabbage Night' Shaving Cream Swastikas As Bias Incident

Jerry DeMarco
Anyone with home surveillance video or other information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Haworth police: (201) 384-1900. Photo Credit: Haworth PD / INSET: Googlemaps

UPDATE: Haworth police said they found no evidence that anyone was targeted by five swastikas drawn in shaving cream on a borough street during last week's "Cabbage Night." They nonetheless were treating the Halloween-morning discovery as a bias incident.

"We wholeheartedly and completely condemn any symbol of hate," Sgt. Justin Fox said Monday. "An investigation is continuing to determine who was responsible."

Following law enforcement guidelines, borough police also alerted the state Division of Criminal Justice, the State Police and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

The first symbol was discovered in the middle of Myrtle Street just before 7 a.m. on Halloween, Fox said.

Department of Public Works employees later found four others under leaves and debris -- also on Myrtle, between Haworth and Contant avenues, he said.

Police took photos of the markings and canvassed the area, Fox said.

"Directed patrols also have been implemented in the neighborhood," the sergeant said.

In a message to residents, the mayor and council said that they "have no tolerance for any act of anti-Semitism nor any act of hatred expressed toward any of our neighbors.

"This is a warm and welcoming community," they added. "Hatred has no home in Haworth."

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Haworth police: (201) 384-1900 .

